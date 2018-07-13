Here Are Some Articles Alleged Russians Guccifer, DC Leaks Published

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russian Intelligence officers involved in the hacking of emails on Friday. DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0 were named.

Going back to an article we posted August 14, 2016, one of the major leaks involved George Soros, who is despised by the Russians.

This was originally posted by The Daily Caller:

A 2009 document marked “classified” from George Soros’ Open Society Institute calls the Obama presidency a “make or break” moment for “transformative change” in immigration reform, “racial justice,” and a myriad of other issues. [Emphasis mine]

“We are living in a ‘make or break’ moment for building open society in America. There is no need to wax eloquent about why. The factors were not all in play even just a year ago,” Ann Beeson and Bill Vanderberg wrote in a document titled “Special Funding to Seize This Transformative Moment.”

Both are high-level operatives in the organization.

If there is any doubt about the type of “transformative change” they were talking about, look at who they were counting on to help them. Beeson and Vandenberg wrote, “OSI should provide funding to strengthen the capacity of national groups focused on specific issues – racial justice, LGBT equality, women’s rights, and immigrants’ rights – to develop an over-arching equality agenda.” A group they identify as being able to take a “lead role in this effort” is the National Council of La Raza. There were reports almost immediately that Russians were behind DCLeaks. GUCCIFER 2.0 Guccifer 2.0 never seemed legitimate and they appeared to be Russians from the outset. In one of their releases, they claimed Seth Rich leaked to Wikileaks. There was another series of documents claiming the Democrats were laundering TARP funds. The Sentinel stopped following both when it appeared that they were Russian operatives.