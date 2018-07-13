Obama’s Alien Children Included MS-13, Rapists, Drug Dealers, Traffickers

Border Patrol has warned Americans for years that many of the unaccompanied alien children are criminals. The media was remarkably uninterested in the stories. The Obama administration threatened agents who leaked photos or information about the criminal unaccompanied alien children.

Border Patrol agents said they had to release youth who killed people in their native country. We now have the evidence thanks to Judicial Watch. The media will continue to ignore the story because their only concern is maintaining open borders.

Judicial Watch released 224-pages of documents this week with nearly 1,000 summaries of significant incidents from the Department of Health and Human Services of youth who were admitted murderers, rapists, drug smugglers, prostitutes, and human traffickers.

EXAMPLES TO MAKE YOU ILL

Examples of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) admitting to murder, belonging to MS-13, threatening others with rape, admitting to drug smuggling, molesting other UACs and seriously assaulting other UACs or staff included one male who said he was “ forced to kill ” while working for the Gulf Cartel in Mexico

Another male UAC being cared for at the Heartland International RC Facility reported that he had been an MS-13 gang member for a year before coming to the U.S.

One male UAC housed at the KidsPeace shelter (apparently a reference to the KidsPeace facility in Bethlehem, PA) reportedly told another male UAC there: “I am a rapist. I am going to rape you .” There are hundreds of examples in just this one report.

Read the extensive report at Judicial Watch.

Could anyone think that the former administration had this country’s best interests in mind? There is no reason to believe the Democrats are looking out for immigrants when they allow this to happen?

WE’VE KNOWN FOR YEARS

We knew this was happening for years. Border Agent Chris Cabrera told Fox News host Neil Cavuto in August 2014 that youth who had killed people in their home country but didn’t have a prison record in the United States were released into the interior.

The hard-left now in control of the Democrat Party wants open borders, full amnesty, free benefits, and they want it for all people here illegally, even criminals.

