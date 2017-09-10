Hillary Says During Sunday Interview Trump Supporters Are Deplorable

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was interviewed by CBS’s Jane Pauley Sunday and besides bashing James Comey for costing her the election, the candidate — who will never go away — confirmed that Trump supporters are ‘deplorable’.

Remember when Hillary expressed “regret” in September for comments in which she said “half” of Donald Trump’s supporters are “deplorables,” meaning half of the Trump supporters are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic?

“Last night I was ‘grossly generalistic,’ and that’s never a good idea she said. I regret saying ‘half’ — that was wrong,” Clinton said in a statement in which she also vowed to call out “bigotry” in Trump’s campaign.

On Sunday, CBS played the clip of Hillary saying, “You could put half of Trump supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables’.

Jane Pauley asked Hillary why she used the word ‘deplorable’ to describe Trump supporters.

“Well I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner. I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable. I thought his behavior–as we saw in the Access Hollywood tape was deplorable and there were a large number of people who didn’t care. It did not matter to them,” Hillary said.

Hillary was very turned off by the Billy Bush tape, Trump was ‘deplorable’, but she is not repulsed by her husband’s dalliances and possible rapes.

She is also fine with having called Trump supporters ‘deplorable’.

When Pauley said Hillary “energized” supporters by calling them a “basket of deplorables”, Hillary said with an edge, “They were already energized.” Pauley then pressed her on her view about offending people who didn’t think they were deplorable.

Hillary said she “didn’t buy” that people were offended.

Of course she wouldn’t, she’s clueless. The only thing she was sorry about was getting caught and giving Trump “a political gift.”

Hillary Clinton blamed Comey for his 11th hour decision to re-open the FBI investigation eleven days before the election after more emails were discovered on her aide Huma’s husbands computer, Anthony Weiner.

“Eleven days before the election and it raised the specter that somehow the investigation was being re-opened. It just stopped my momentum,” Hillary continued.

Hillary got very excited as she continued to blamed Comey for revisiting a ‘closed investigation’ and claims there was an open investigation into Trump-Russia which the media and Comey ignored.

https://youtu.be/AYTpWK1aqlI