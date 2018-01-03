Hillary/Schumer/Cnn Op Brian Fallon Calls Out to Ban Trump

Brian Fallon, the former spokesman for Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, and current CNN contributor, told Twitter CEO “Jack” Dorsey it’s time to kick Trump off his social media platform.

The President’s intimidating tweet to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un preceded the Fallon plea:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

President Trump is employing a common political theory known as the madman theory.

The madman doctrine is a political theory commonly associated with U.S. President Richard Nixon’s foreign policy. He and his administration tried to make the leaders of hostile Communist Bloc nations think Nixon was mad. According to the theory, those leaders would then avoid provoking the United States, fearing an unpredictable American response.

It was first devised by Dwight D. Eisenhower when Richard Nixon was his vice president.

It is so effective, it scared poor Brian Fallon.

Always on the lookout for a new point of attack, he has called for censorship.

Hey @jack. It’s time to kick Trump off this website. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 3, 2018

Fallon insulted one of Trump’s doctor’s appearance as making him unsuitable:

The WH has announced that Trump will undergo an annual check-up at Walter Reed on January 12. Here’s hoping there is a mental evaluation portion, and that it is performed by someone more serious than this guy: pic.twitter.com/lcKMpWApqW — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 3, 2018

Fallon constantly says the President is “not well.”

He retweeted the communist VanJones’ Color of Change post:

How long will @Twitter CEO, @jack let Donald Trump get away with abusive and dangerous behavior that the average user would be banned for–like threatening nuclear war? #KickTrumpOffTwitter https://t.co/EHbzixpxZW pic.twitter.com/755TgvsyGh — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) January 3, 2018

Here’s an obvious take-away:

So @Newsweek got it wrong, it’s MSM that wishes to “bar” accounts. Fascinating. Now tell us how democracy dies in darkness. — a proper gander ͡° ͡° (@thxUSA) January 3, 2018

The same liberals who are suing Donald Trump for blocking some trolls, want to ban him from Twitter. Several who responded said they reported him to Twitter:

I reported too, they more or less gave me “thanks we don’t care” @TwitterSupport, he’s the only one I’ve reported who “never” seems to be in violation of the terms 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v3ledrVdYa — Naomi MacRoss (@NaomiMac_Ross) January 3, 2018

These are some of the immediate responses from supporters:

Hahahaa you liberals are the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/WFGvheQY00 — Valentin (@Valentinesday1) January 3, 2018