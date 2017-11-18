Hillary Whines to Mother Jones That 2016 Election Wasn’t Legitimate

When is Hillary going to realize the age of Clinton is over? Democrats are throwing her husband under the bus with her now. What will it take for her to realize she’s done? This is her last gasp.

In an interview with Mother Jones released on Friday, Clinton claimed “there are lots of questions about its legitimacy” because of Russian interference efforts and alleged voter suppression. She said the Russian “disinformation campaign…wasn’t just influencing voters, it was determining the outcome.”

She blamed the voter ID laws for keeping people from voting for her. In truth, people were obviously very uninterested in voting for her. As former DNC chair Donna Brazile said, Hillary’s campaign was “anemic” and had assumed an “odor of failure.” Her staff formed a ‘cult’ and were too arrogant to take advice, Basile wrote in her new book.

“In a couple of places, most notably Wisconsin, I think it had a dramatic impact on the outcome,” Hillary claimed. “It seems likely that it cost me the election [in Wisconsin] because of the tens of thousands of people who were turned away and the margin being so small.”

What actually made a notable difference is Hillary didn’t campaign in Wisconsin.

She doesn’t know how she could have contested the election but she obviously wanted to contest it and believes she won.

This is the same Hillary who insisted Trump was frightening her when he said he might not accept the results of the election. The media took a cue from her and drove up some hysteria over that when she said it.

When Trump was asked in a 2016 presidential debate if he would accept the results of the election if he were to lose, he responded that he “will look at it at the time.”

“It was horrifying what he said,” Clinton said about those remarks. “We are a country based on laws. And we’ve had hot, contested elections going back to the very beginning, but one of our hallmarks has always been that we accept the outcomes of our elections.”

“Somebody wins and somebody loses. So what he said tonight is part of his whole effort to blame somebody else for his campaign,” she stated at the time.

She predicted that Democrats would “continue the momentum”. What momentum? They won two governships.