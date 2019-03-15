Horizontal Harris Slams Pence for Refusing Dinners Alone with Women

The hussy who slept her way to the top, Kamala Harris condemned Vice President Pence for once saying he would not dine alone with women. She called it outrageous. Most people would say she was outrageous.

This is another one who has no self-awareness or is it that some people think the rules don’t apply to them? In this country, there does seem to be a double standard. If you don’t think like them, you’re outrageous.

Elizabeth Warren has no sympathy for the people who defrauded colleges, yet she defrauded the bar and colleges.

In a brief interview with MSNBC, the 2020 presidential candidate was asked what she thought about Pence, the Hill reported.

“I disagree with him when he suggests it’s not possible to have meetings with women alone by himself,” she said. “I think that’s ridiculous — the idea that you would deny a professional woman the opportunity to have a meeting with the vice president of the United States is outrageous.”

In the age of #MeToo, men aren’t safe and his approach is wise.

Pence, who is very religious, made the comments in 2002. The left likes to dredge up ancient things to attack the right. We know they go back to high school to torch opponents. The comments Pence made were later resurfaced by The Washington Post in 2017, sparking a furor.

It has been confirmed that she slept her way to the top: