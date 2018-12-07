House Intel Chair Has an Email Showing FBI Committed a “Major Crime”

Investigative reporter John Solomon is an opinion contributor for The Hill. Two days ago he came up with a report about an email chain that could possibly provide proof that the FBI seriously abused the FISA warrant process.

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes was asked about it on ‘Hannity’ Thursday night. He said he doesn’t know who John Solomon’s sources are or what email chain he is talking about but he says he has an email that is redacted which shows top government officials knew that dossier author Christopher Steele and his associates “were up to some really bad and nefarious activity”.

The email constitutes “the first clear evidence” that the FBI committed a “major crime” by lying to the FBI to secure warrants to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The emails were written prior to the warrant being obtained. While the FBI attempted to obtain a warrant on Page in the summer while he was still working with the campaign, they weren’t successful until they went back a second time in October. By that time, Page was no longer with the campaign.

The is one of the “buckets” of documents Nunes wants the President to declassify.

What Nunes is describing sounds like the smoking gun proof outlined by John Solomon on December 5th.

Listen to Devin Nunes:

