How About DeNiro Being Accused in Prostitution Ring of Underage Girls

Bobby De Niro, who still hasn’t apologized for ‘Meet the Fockers 2’, opened the Tony Awards with “F*** Trump and fist pumps, for which his audience gave him a standing O. Vulgar disrespect is welcomed by the left.

The good friend of Harvey Weinstein’s might want to think more carefully when he’s throwing stones since his past — or alleged past — could still catch up with him. But, then again, pedophiles are popular in Hollywood.

In addition to Weinstein, he is friends with accused rapist Bill Clinton and pedophile Roman Polanski. It seems there might be a reason for that.

In 1998, De Niro was accused of being a frequent flyer with a prostitution ring that trafficked in girls as young as 15 years. There were quite a few reports at the time making the same accusation although he has denied it.

Snopes, a far-left ‘fact-checker’, claims he was only interviewed about it but was innocent. Hmmm…. The police did interview him for more than nine hours and had sent half a dozen officers to apprehend him since he had checked out when the ringleaders were arrested. He said he volunteered to speak with the officers and threatened to sue. The wealthy, powerful DeNiro was not charged.

According to court records from 1998, Independent journalist John Lichfield discovered that the prostitution agency routinely ensnared girls as young as 15, forcing them to have sex with Hollywood’s rich and powerful elite. Whether he engaged with underage girls is unknown but he was tied to the ring.

There was no official recognition that it was a child prostitution ring although the evidence was plentiful.

Robert De Niro was a client of an international prostitution ring that hired underage children for wealthy, high-profile clients. Given the crackdown on sex slave rings here in the states, it sheds more light on De Niro’s seething hatred for Trump.#KAGhttps://t.co/Xe9b3Kl8BZ — 🍃 V 🍃 (@vannsmole) June 11, 2018

As Bizpacreview recalls, in September 2017, De Niro begged world leaders at the United Nations to send money to the Caribbean island of Barbuda. He owns a multi-million-dollar resort in Barbuda. He’s a grifter, the Review suggests.

The president really hit him hard with a comic tweet.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

h/t Jon Thompson