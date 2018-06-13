How About DeNiro Being Accused in Prostitution Ring of Underage Girls

By
S.Noble
-
0

Bobby De Niro, who still hasn’t apologized for ‘Meet the Fockers 2’, opened the Tony Awards with “F*** Trump and fist pumps, for which his audience gave him a standing O. Vulgar disrespect is welcomed by the left.

The good friend of Harvey Weinstein’s might want to think more carefully when he’s throwing stones since his past — or alleged past — could still catch up with him. But, then again, pedophiles are popular in Hollywood.

In addition to Weinstein, he is friends with accused rapist Bill Clinton and pedophile Roman Polanski. It seems there might be a reason for that.

In 1998, De Niro was accused of being a frequent flyer with a prostitution ring that trafficked in girls as young as 15 years. There were quite a few reports at the time making the same accusation although he has denied it.

Snopes, a far-left ‘fact-checker’, claims he was only interviewed about it but was innocent. Hmmm…. The police did interview him for more than nine hours and had sent half a dozen officers to apprehend him since he had checked out when the ringleaders were arrested. He said he volunteered to speak with the officers and threatened to sue. The wealthy, powerful DeNiro was not charged.

According to court records from 1998, Independent journalist John Lichfield discovered that the prostitution agency routinely ensnared girls as young as 15, forcing them to have sex with Hollywood’s rich and powerful elite. Whether he engaged with underage girls is unknown but he was tied to the ring.

There was no official recognition that it was a child prostitution ring although the evidence was plentiful.

As Bizpacreview recalls, in September 2017, De Niro begged world leaders at the United Nations to send money to the Caribbean island of Barbuda. He owns a multi-million-dollar resort in Barbuda. He’s a grifter, the Review suggests.

The president really hit him hard with a comic tweet.

h/t Jon Thompson

