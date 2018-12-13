How Can a Terrorist Lead the Invaders? Dems Say They’re All Wonderful

An accused terrorist from Honduras, who is said to have wounded six U.S. soldiers, is one leader of the caravan. He DEMANDS entry into the United States or $50,000 per immigrant to start a business in Honduras. He also insists deportations end immediately.

He’s a strong suspect in a 1987 bombing that wounded six American soldiers in Honduras.

Alfonso Guerrero Ulloa organized a march of approximately 100 migrants to the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana, Mexico, on Tuesday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Mr. Ulloa delivered a letter to the consulate on behalf of the migrants, asking for either entry into the U.S. or a payment of $50,000 per person, The Daily Caller reports.

Ulloa has lived in Mexico since 1987 after fleeing Honduras in the wake of a bombing that wounded six soldiers. He was suspected of planting a bomb in a Chinese restaurant, but received asylum from Mexico, whose government described the suspected terrorist as a “freedom fighter.”

When the commie — possible terrorist — now living under asylum in Mexico, made his demands of the U.S., he said we were to blame for Honduras’ troubles [read more on the link below].

“It may seem like a lot of money to you,” Ulloa said. “But it is a small sum compared to everything the United States has stolen from Honduras.”

You can read his diatribe and the translation from a year ago on the link below. In the rants, he assures the reader he’s innocent, falsely accused, a fighter for the peasants [he’s a communist], and the “gringas” are responsible for all Honduras’ woes.

