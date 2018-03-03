Mike Huckabee was appointed to the Board of the charitable arm of the Country Music Association (CMA) last Wednesday. Within 24 hours, he had to resign. A manager of several artists — and his clients — don’t like Huckabee’s political views or his “grossly offensive” support for the NRA.

Jason Owen, who leads Sandbox Management representing artists like Little Big Town, Faith Hill, and Kacey Musgraves, said in the letter that his clients would no longer support the foundation. That forced Huckabee to resign.

Mike Huckabee responded with a simple message — “hate wins”.

Huckabee responds

In his resignation letter to the CMA Foundation, Huckabee called his critics bullies and said he was resigning to end “unnecessary distraction” to the foundation.

“If the industry doesn’t want people of faith or who hold conservative and traditional political views to buy tickets and music, they should be forthcoming and say it. Surely neither the artists or the business people of the industry want that,” Huckabee wrote.

“I hope that the music and entertainment industry will become more tolerant and inclusive and recognize that a true love for kids having access to the arts is more important than a dislike for someone or a group of people because of who they are or what they believe,” he added.

The hateful NBC News described Huckabee as anti-gay and anti-LGBTQ which is absurd. Believing a marriage is between a man and a woman doesn’t make a person “hateful” or “anti-gay”. The media is an arm of the Democrat Party. They are deliberately driving hate and division to win votes to the Democrat Party by twisting reality.

Others are joining with Owen and the singers he represents to provide support for their hate mongering. They are claiming Huckabee is the hater when it’s them.

Fascist USA

What kind of fascist country are we living in?

This is going to be one ugly country when the leftists get done with it.

The leftists did the same thing to Rush Limbaugh. He wanted to buy the St. Louis Rams and he wasn’t allowed to because of his views, most of which they distorted.