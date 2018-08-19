Illegal Arrested Bringing His Pregnant Wife to the Hospital Is Wanted for Murder

Joel Arrona Lara, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was driving his wife, María del Carmen Venegas, to the hospital in San Bernardino, California on Wednesday. They were headed for a scheduled Cesarean section when they had to stop to get gas. ICE surrounded the car and, as the story goes, he was arrested because he didn’t have an ID.

THE ILLEGAL ALIEN WIFE AND THE LAWYER PLAYED THE MEDIA

Venegas told Univision that she thought officers would understand she needed to get to the hospital as quickly as possible, but that was far from the case. “They asked him to get out [of the car], that they would check him and that’s when they put him in handcuffs and took him away,” Venegas said.

She claimed her husband didn’t have a criminal record and has never been deported. He didn’t even have traffic violations.

The woman told Univision she only found out they were ICE agents when they handed her their card with a number she could call for more information on the case.

Arrona’s lawyer, Emilio Amaya García, noted that this was a perfect example of the “lack of sensitivity” in the “zero tolerance” approach to immigration that is espoused by the Trump administration.

“In this case, they didn’t just put at risk the life of the mother, but also that of the child, who is a citizen of the country,” he said. The lawyer described the detention as a “collateral arrest” because Arrona “wasn’t the person ICE was looking for.”

THE MEDIA DIDN’T INVESTIGATE

The media went wild with the arrest, condemning ICE. Several media outlets characterized it as an example of the Trump administration’s heavy-handed crackdown on illegal immigration.

“A newborn is without his father Friday after immigration agents detained the man as he was taking his wife to deliver the baby,” a CBS local article began.

“I feel very bad right now,” Maria del Carmen Venegas told CBS2 News in Spanish as she held her baby boy while still in her hospital gown.

Joe Kennedy III said it was heartless. Instead of waiting to find out the story, the open borders crowd immediately attacks ICE.

Allegedly, the fugitive has lived in the U.S. illegally for 12 years.

THE ILLEGAL ALIEN HUSBAND IS WANTED FOR MURDER

As it turns out, Arrona is wanted in Mexico for homicide. Mexico had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The wife said it’s a “misunderstanding”. The lawyer is still harping on her being left to fend for herself. [She had an appointment, it wasn’t an emergency.]

Joel Arrona-Lara was arrested for being in the country illegally, ICE said in a statement Saturday, and he is wanted for murder charges in Mexico.

THE LAWYER WANTS HIM FREED AND IT COULD HAPPEN

The lawyer will seek his release this week.

“That’s what bothers us the most. We know that under the current Trump administration that everyone is a priority, but in this case when a person is taken whose wife is having a C-section, this could have been handled we believe a lot differently…but not just detain him while his wife is on the way to get a C-section,” the lawyer said.

The man is here illegally, he is wanted for murder, he’s a fugitive, and the open borders lawyer still wants him released.

The wife is an illegal alien but all five of their children are anchor babies.