Immigrant Leftist Yells “America…You Mother F–kers!…You Fascist USA.”

Patricia Okoumou, the ungrateful immigrant who scaled the Statue of Liberty, gave a press conference Friday after attending her hearing in downtown Manhattan. New York Democrats see her as the new heroine spouting their causes.

While in the courtroom she was apologetic. The leftists and the media don’t want her punished. Her attitude changed the minute she left court. She wore a dress with an inscription mocking Melania Trump’s jacket.

She demanded that Trump reunite all detained immigrant children with their families. Okoumou followed up by yelling, “America you mother f–kers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA.”

This anti-American chant took place outside of a court building as families with children passed by.

She is a Democrat Leftist and media heroine. If you google her name, you will get pages and pages of stories in ‘mainstream’ media praising her. Care2.com called her ‘patriotic’.

The woman needs to be deported. Common Dreams says she was naturalized in 1994. She’s obviously not interested in being a good American. Why are we importing people who hate us? Aren’t there enough haters in the U.S.?

Therese Patricia Okoumou was born and educated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but she has lived in New York for at least the last 10 years, records show. The NY Daily News reported that she lives in Staten Island and is 44 years old.

She’s a member of the hard-left Rise & Resist group.

SHE THOUGHT ABOUT KILLING HER RESCUERS

Theresa Okoumou scaled the Statue of Liberty on July 4, putting the lives of rescuers at risk. She even threatened to push them off.

Sporting a “white supremacy is terrorism” t-shirt, she told the press during a conference after she was released from prison that she was inspired to do it by Michelle Obama. Michelle told the left to go high when the others go low.

She received applause and cheers. This was after she considered killing the rescuers.

The NY Post quoted the emergency workers who saved her from herself.

Emergency Service Unit Detectives Brian Glacken and Christopher Williams said they had to win the trust of Therese Patricia Okoumou, 44, before helping the Fourth of July protester off her precarious perch roughly 150 feet up.

“Just at the beginning” Okoumou was hostile, Glacken told reporters. “She basically threatened to push us off, push the ladder off. But we were persistent, stayed up there.”

“Win her trust?” Really? She threatened to kill them.

In addition, Okoumou forced the evacuation of 4500 people who might have no other opportunity to see the monument. It was also done at great expense.

She also has a police record for inappropriate protests and has filed several lawsuits.

After trashing the NYPD at the presser, she called the President a “monster”, adding, “we do not put children in cages.”

It was Barack Obama who put the children in cages and who allowed them to be turned over to traffickers.

THIS NASTY WOMAN IS A REGULAR TROUBLEMAKER

She attends the Communist/Socialist rallies in New York at least twice a week. This clip is from one last week.

The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty to protest US immigration policy is here at lower manhattan protest – to coincide w @DHSgov summit. pic.twitter.com/9UfSuBw7JZ — Josh Robin (@joshrobin) July 31, 2018