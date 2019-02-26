Importing Hell! Look at What Our Open Borders Have Brought In

The cartels have a death grip on the United States. They are becoming more brazen and lax laws in some states have helped them spread their poisonous drugs. Watch the chilling documentary at the end of the article. It’s eye-opening.

A gang member suspected of brutally murdering a 15-year-old boy outside a Bronx bodega turned up to court on Monday with a true crime book about a prosecutor’s murder, THE Daily Mail reported.

TRINTARIOS ARE OUT OF THE SHADOWS

Kevin Alvarez, 19, is one of 14 believed Trinitarios gang members who dragged Lesandro Guzman-Feliz out of a New York convenience store and stabbed him to death in the street, in June 2018. Appearing at the Bronx Supreme Court on the same day as nine others of his purported co-murderers, Alvarez was pictured with the book titled, In Plain Sight: The Kaufman County Prosecutor Murders.

Written by Kathryn Casey, the book details the brutal the murders of two Texas prosecutors, carried out by a former lawyer who exacted revenge on those responsible for convicting him of theft.

Alvarez smugly displayed the book’s front cover behind his back on Monday morning, directing it towards the prosecution bench.

Many of the gang members are here illegally. The Trintarios are as bad as MS-13. We are importing the worst of Latin America.

THANK THE MEXICAN CARTELS AND LAX LAWS FOR THE METH EPIDEMIC

Fresno is a disaster thanks to the meth epidemic. It’s a hub for it. The meth is smuggled from Mexico. The laws have been made so lax that no one is scared to buy and use meth.

Watch the documentary of this chilling epidemic: