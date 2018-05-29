Iranian Valerie Jarrett Is Happy Roseanne Barr Was Fired for a Bad Joke

ABC announced Tuesday it had canceled its hit show “Roseanne” because of a joke tweet from the show’s star referring to an ex-Obama aide as an “ape.” The aide was the far-left Iranian Valerie Jarrett.

I would never call Jarrett an ape, joking or not, because it isn’t an accurate descriptor. She is a commie revolutionary with an affinity for radical Islamists.

The wicked leftist Valerie Jarrett is happy Roseanne Barr was fired.

“First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment. I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense,” Jarrett said during a town hall on MSNBC called “Everyday Racism in America.”

When asked if ABC made the right call in canceling the sitcom “Roseanne,” Jarrett said that the network did and that Bob Iger, the chief executive officer of Disney, had called her before the announcement.

THE UNFORGIVEABLE JOKE

Comedian and actress Roseanne Barr referred to Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, as a “child” of the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes” in a tweet posted Tuesday.

Are people tired of this one-side PC garbage yet? Roseanne apologized for her bad joke but cannot be forgiven.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

An apology from someone on the right is never accepted, even if the person is just joking. Jarrett’s not much of a Black person. She has nothing in common with an American Black or their struggle. She’s Iranian.

Michelle Wolf says hateful and brutal things about Sarah Huckabee and gets a Netflix special.

The left can say any nasty thing they want about people on the right and receive accolades for it. They certainly called George W. Bush an ape often enough. Look at the names they call Trump and if anyone in the media praises him, they are characterized in negative ways, claiming they are ‘normalizing Trump’. They will take our country down if they have to in order to destroy the President and the right once and for all.

That communist George Soros and his comrades are spreading money around to push for fellow leftists to win political races and open our borders so they will have a permanent electoral majority.

They’ve snookered the new immigrants, legal and illegal.

All conservatives, Republicans, and religious people are being dehumanized and silenced. We are mocked and made into fools.

The leftists threaten to kill all of us on the right, malign us, and have assasination plays and movies about Bush, Trump, anyone they want to destroy on the right. That’s all okay.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the accent of the First Lady of the USA and nobody seemed to care.

Heck, we have a media that constantly lies to destroy the President and any of his followers.