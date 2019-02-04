Iran’s in Venezuela After Obama Gave Them Billions

Barack Obama sent billions to Iran and now the Iranian government is sending elite troops to Venezuela to help put down the populist uprising against Dictator Maduro. Russia has already sent in 400 troops.

Sources from within the regime who asked not to be identified report that the Khomeiniist regime is dispatching special anti-riot units Chiefs accompanied by IRGC Commanders to Venezuela in order to offer instruction and reinforcement, in order to quash the anti-Maduro protests. This group of commanders are said to be travelling as oil consultants.

In December the Islamic regime announced that it will likely deploy a new-generation of warships, the Sahand destroyer — which can carry helicopters, fire torpedoes and shoot down airplanes —to Venezuela. The deputy commander of the Iranian navy, Rear Admiral Touraj Hassani Moqaddam, told Reuters: “Our plans for the near future include sending two or three ships, with special helicopters, to Venezuela on a South American mission that could last for five months”.

Tehran’s provocative actions are already raising serious concerns among analysts

EU nations will recognize Juan Guaido as President if Maduro doesn’t have new elections. Maduro dismissed calls from the EU nations as an “impertinence,” telling demonstrators at a rally on Saturday that “I am the true president of Venezuela.”

Meanwhile, President Trump told CBS that sending the military to Venezuela is “an option.”

Obama gave these people pallets of cash and gold. He also gave Russia everything they wanted.