ISIS Takes Responsibility for Slaughtering 235 “Infidel” Muslims

By
S. Noble
-
0
Share

ISIS took responsibility for storming a Muslim mosque and slaughtering as many as 235 people at prayer in Sinai, Egypt. The Christians and Yazidis are gone so they are killing their own, who they have decided are infidels for not agreeing with their extremist views. They are evil incarnate.

The Sinai is a haven for terrorists.

Jihadis detonated an explosive device and shot worshippers dead as they fled the compound, which the gunmen had surrounded. In all, at least 235 people were left dead and 130 injured, according to state media, Newsweek reported.

ISIS considers Sufi Muslims heretics. Sufi Islam is a mystical branch of the religion that worships saints and shrines, behavior that ISIS considers to be idolatrous.

ISIS has attacked Sufis before and even beheaded a top Sufi cleric.

The military is on the hunt for the attackers.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed to respond to the attack on al Rawdah mosque with “brute force.”

The mosque is known for being the birthplace of Sheikh Eid al-Jariri, a Sufi cleric considered the founder of Sufism in the Sinai Peninsula.

President Trump called it a “horrible and cowardly act” and promised to support Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply