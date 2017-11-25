ISIS Takes Responsibility for Slaughtering 235 “Infidel” Muslims

ISIS took responsibility for storming a Muslim mosque and slaughtering as many as 235 people at prayer in Sinai, Egypt. The Christians and Yazidis are gone so they are killing their own, who they have decided are infidels for not agreeing with their extremist views. They are evil incarnate.

The Sinai is a haven for terrorists.

Jihadis detonated an explosive device and shot worshippers dead as they fled the compound, which the gunmen had surrounded. In all, at least 235 people were left dead and 130 injured, according to state media, Newsweek reported.

ISIS considers Sufi Muslims heretics. Sufi Islam is a mystical branch of the religion that worships saints and shrines, behavior that ISIS considers to be idolatrous.

ISIS has attacked Sufis before and even beheaded a top Sufi cleric.

The military is on the hunt for the attackers.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed to respond to the attack on al Rawdah mosque with “brute force.”

The mosque is known for being the birthplace of Sheikh Eid al-Jariri, a Sufi cleric considered the founder of Sufism in the Sinai Peninsula.

UPDATE: At least 184 killed in suspected ISIS terror attack in Egypt https://t.co/o6OzaQywxA — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 24, 2017

“This is extremely unusual,” says @declanwalsh of the attack in Egypt. “[ISIS] have never turned their guns on a Muslim mosque.” pic.twitter.com/Sm9oNVD043 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 24, 2017

President Trump called it a “horrible and cowardly act” and promised to support Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Will be calling the President of Egypt in a short while to discuss the tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life. We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will. Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017