Jeff Flake’s Last Gasp! Seeks Revenge on His Way Out

Jeff Flake is still seeking revenge and hurting Trump at every opportunity. After the President remarked about having “retired” Jeff Flake during a press conference this week, he said he would join forces with the Democrats — especially with his friend Commie Coons — to protect Robert Mueller and his investigation.

He made the declaration in a tweet: When the Senate convenes next week, @ChrisCoons and I will ask for unanimous consent to bring S.2644, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, to a vote on the Senate floor.”

“After the firing of The AG, it is more important than ever to protect the Special Counsel,” the never Trumper tweeted.

“Leader McConnell should bring the bill to the Senate floor as soon as possible,” lame duck Flake insisted.

Chris Coons and Flake, joined at the hip, are constantly torching Donald Trump and his agenda. What is their deal? Maybe some never-Trump Republicans will now be able to ‘protect’ Mueller. Perhaps he’s giving them cover. Who knows.

Consider it his parting shot.

More likely it’s revenge, something he’s good at and not much else. It’s also about continuing a probe begun on an illegal basis — thank Jeff Sessions and Chuck Schumer for that.

Such a bill has failed in the past.

Matthew Whitaker, who as Acting Attorney General temporarily replaced Sessions, has been openly critical of Mueller’s probe which he now has the authority to oversee.

He is doing this as communists and socialists are ‘protesting’ throughout the nation to complain about Jeff Sessions being fired and a phantom concern about Special Counsel Mueller being fired.