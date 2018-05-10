McCain Says “Go to Hell” If You Don’t Like How He Handled the Dossier

Arizona senator John McCain has insulted a variety of people in his last book, “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations.” Aside from treaments for his brain cancer, the senator has also spent his last days denigrating the President and does so in his memoir. In the book, he also admits that he gave the unverified dossier to Jim Comey and he’s “proud” of it.

He’s proud that he gave a document that could be a complete fake to the head of the FBI. He “would do it again” and anyone who doesn’t like it “can go the Hell”, he said.

An 81-year old with terminal brain cancer should be more careful about throwing that word “Hell” around — bad karma.

This isn’t a new story. He admitted it in January of 2017, the Guardian reported. He saw that it was filled with unverified claims but passed it on anyway. Heck it could have been put together by the Hillary team. Oh, wait, it was.

McCain got copies from Fusion GPS and gave one to former FBI Director James Comey in a ten minute meeting.

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,” McCain said in January 2017.

“Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the director of the FBI. That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue,” he said.

It’s a year later and he has no regrets about passing gossip on to the head of the FBI, even after learning that it was opposition research put together by Trump’s political opponents.

McCain wrote that he did “what duty demanded I do” and “anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell.”

“I had no idea which if any were true,” he wrote. “I could not independently verify any of it, and so I did what any American who cares about our nation’s security should have done.”

The author of the document, Christopher Steele told Sir Andrew Wood to tell McCain about the document. It was coordinated for release so that the FBI, the media, and Congress would get it. McCain got it from Fusion GPS.

“I said I didn’t know what to make of it, and I trusted the FBI would examine it carefully and investigate its claims,” he wrote. “With that, I thanked the director and left. The entire meeting had probably not lasted longer than ten minutes.”

Yep, he had no idea if there was any truth to it but took no middle of the road approaches. He went right to the head of the FBI.

It was a gossip rag and he was a stooge but he’s proud of it and if you don’t like it, he feels you can go to Hell.

Nothing in the dossier has been proven. It’s all so contrived, even the name ‘dossier’ was deliberately chosen to make it sound official.

The entire affair has caused tremendous harm to our nation. It has hurt our relations with Russia. Yet, it is still all unverified.

What does McCain care, he has Trump Derangement Syndrome and brain cancer. He’s going out with a blast and it’s not a good one. I hate to see someone leave this earth with so much chaos, hate and anger trailing behind. I’ve never seen anything quite like it except in Banana Republics.

Meghan McCain wants people to “chill out about” her Dad. Meanwhile, he runs aournd insulting everyone.