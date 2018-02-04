John McCain Plans an Amnesty Bill with No Border Wall

Sunday evening’s Wall Street Journal reports that Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will push a new immigration bill this week that omits the building of the border wall, but includes amnesty for the so-called Dreamers.

McCain is fully and completely out of touch with the electorate. He hates President Trump and has little regard for the public opinion or safety of Americans.

There is no reason to not build a wall. A report out last week found that $170 billion leaves the U.S. a year. The illegal foreigners come here as economic migrants and we are funding foreigners as a result.

The WSJ points out that Congress is expected this week to pass yet another short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. The government’s current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

According to the WSJ, horrible Republican McCain (R., Ariz.) and far-left Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) plan to unveil a proposal that offers a path to citizenship for Dreamers and orders a comprehensive study to determine what border-security measures are needed. But the bill stops well short of almost all of the president’s demands—including immediate funding for the wall along the southern border.

Those comprehensive studies are a joke. How many studies do we need. The last seven amnesties were written the same way.

Trump has been trying to negotiate with the Democrats and offered a generous amnesty deal. McCain is making it impossible for Trump. He is giving Democrats an opportunity to pretend they are cooperating when they’re not with his a grand giveaway.