John McCain Uses President’s ‘Pocahontas’ Joke to Belittle Him

A vengeful Senator John McCain weighed in against the President over his Pocahontas comment Monday during a ceremony honoring the Navajo code talkers. It’s what McCain does at every opportunity.

While the President obviously holds the three remaining American heroes in deep regard, he used one brief moment to joke about Elizabeth Warren, a fake “Indian”.

The left and John McCain ran with it.

Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Navajo Code Talkers, whose bravery, skill & tenacity helped secure our decisive victory over tyranny & oppression during WWII. Politicizing these genuine American heroes is an insult to their sacrifice. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 28, 2017

The angry globalist who calls himself a Republican just came off a vile interview with Esquire in which he accused the President of not having “principles and beliefs”. He has repeatedly said he preferred [the leftist, predatory] government of Barack Obama.

McCain is the former presidential candidate who let Obama win despite his known communist background.

The code talkers broke their silence and said they were not offended. The media, however, has managed to find some relatives who didn’t like it – Democrat relatives no doubt – and the media is using that to extend the trashing of the President through Wednesday.

President Trump often refers to Socialist Elizabeth Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ because she lied about being of Native-American heritage to establish a career at Harvard. She not only applied to Harvard as Native-American, she kept up the ruse.

With all the criticisms of Trump, no one seems to care that Elizabeth Warren is a complete liar and fraud.

The Pocahontas story is fake news. In no way should this be a three plus day story. It was a joke against a Socialist woman who constantly insults the President. While many would have preferred he chose a different time and place for his joke, it was harmless. Of more concern is Elizabeth Warren’s trying to make it into a “racial slur”. This should trouble people. The PC police are trying to define a racial slur in a way that makes almost anything a slur. They will tell us what to believe.

After extensively praising the three heroes of World War II, the President said, “I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people,. You were here long before any of us were. Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time … longer than you – they call her Pocahontas!”

Listen to the clip. Many thought it was pretty hysterical.

The senator from Arizona is also infuriated that Rex Tillerson is doing what he was directed to do, cutting down the size of the enormous State Department. McCain retweeted a NY Times story ripping into the cuts and has blasted the effort in Congress. He’s trying to stop Tillerson with a bill.

Those bills – bills protecting big government – seem to get through the Senate.

McCain is all Democrat but because he is in the Republican Party, he is causing a great deal of harm. He frequently retweets stories from the anti-Trump media, including CNN and the Washington Post.

In an op-ed in The Economist this week, he issued a mostly transparent attack on President Trump and his supporters for the America First theme.

He is no supporter of America First.