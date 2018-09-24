Judge Judy Offers Great Advice on the Blasey vs. Kavanaugh Case

Judge Judy is a real-life judge and a TV jurist. Her decisions are always marked by common sense.

She offered some excellent advice to people making up their minds and choosing sides in the Christine Blasey Ford vs. Brett Kavanaugh case. She suggests people listen to both sides. That’s fine, but without evidence, Judge Kavanaugh is the one who is innocent and the Democrats want to pick Mrs. Ford based on her gender and politics.

“One hopes that people wait and don’t rush to judgment and listen to both of an argument before they make a decision. That’s what’s supposed to happen in a fair judicial process,” said Judge Judy Sheindlin.

“There’s always the hope that reasonable people will listen to both sides of an argument before they make a judgment. That’s what people are supposed to do. They’re not supposed to rush to judgment, they’re supposed to listen to the evidence and then make a judgment. And if that doesn’t happen, then the end result is not fair. Right?”

Then she summed it all up: “If you don’t listen to both sides of an argument, very often you don’t get the right results.”

There’s no arguing with that!