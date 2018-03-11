Rep. Keith Ellison claims he hasn’t supported his friend Louis Farrakhan for more than a decade. It’s a lie that is easily disproven. In fact, WaPo just fact-checked Ellison.

In 2016, Ellison wanted to be DNC chair and claimed he disavowed Farrakhan a decade or more before, Ellison appeared on Morning Joe and claimed, “We’re talking about something that happened in 1995. This was the year that the Million Man March took off. People were attacking the march at the time. . . . Man, I’m telling you back in 2006 and before, I disavowed them. That’s the ridiculous thing about this, that we keep on having to answer this kind of stuff.”

It was a lie. The representative from Minnesota is a liar and a cohort of Farrakhan’s. The Democrats have elevated him to the position of DNC Deputy Chair because he is the Perfect Democrat.

The Washington Post Fact Checker uncovered the truth and his lies:

2010-2013: In a YouTube video uncovered by the Daily Caller, Ellison is seen chatting with a group of men that includes Farrakhan during a function at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Va.

2013: Ellison attended a dinner for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sept. 23 with at least 30 other U.S. Muslim leaders, including Farrakhan…

2016: Ellison met privately with Farrakhan. Shortly after Ellison wrote his Washington Post article, Farrakhan posted an interview on his Facebook page in which he said the “deceitful” op-ed was the result of “Jewish control of politics, economics, Hollywood, music, media.” He also said that Ellison and Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), the only other Muslim member of Congress, had recently met with him and had a private chat. “Both of them, when I was in Washington, visited my suite and we sat down talking like you and I are talking,” Farrakhan told his interviewer, Munir Muhammad. “But evidently, the enemy has made me the litmus test for all black people who want to rise in their world.”

WaPo fact checker Glenn Kessler wrote that Ellison “needs to provide a better explanation for what he was doing in Farrakhan’s hotel suite in 2016 and what they discussed. He cannot claim to have “disavowed” Farrakhan more than a decade ago while moving in the same circles and apparently having a friendly chate behind closed doors.

There’s even photographic evidence here.

Watch the WaPo fact check:

Farrakhan says Ellison,a Muslim convert, was in The Nation of Islam.

Even the anti-white, anti-Semitic, anti-America Farrakhan is revealing some of the truth about Ellison.