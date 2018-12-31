Lib State Wants to Be First to Okay the Composting of Dead Humans

The state of Washington, ruled by leftists, wants to be the first to allow the composting of human remains. Many are very excited about the concept, NBC News reports gleefully.

It’s environmentally sound, they were pleased to report. It’s also a social justice issue, according to the bill’s sponsor.

Can Soylent Green be far behind?

‘RECOMPOSITION’ IS THE EUPHEMISM

The novel approach [as NBC calls it], known as “recomposition,” involves placing bodies in a vessel and hastening their decomposition into a nutrient-dense soil. The families then get the dirt. The aim is a less expensive way of dealing with human remains that is better for the environment than burial, which can leach chemicals into the ground, or cremation, which releases earth-warming carbon dioxide.

As someone who likes to visit my deceased loved ones, this idea makes me sick.

“People from all over the state who wrote to me are very excited about the prospect of becoming a tree or having a different alternative for themselves,” said leftist Democratic state Sen. Jamie Pedersen, who is sponsoring a bill in Washington’s Legislature to expand the options for disposing of human remains.

The recomposition bill would also make Washington the 17th state to allow alkaline hydrolysis. That is the dissolving of bodies in a pressurized vessel with water and lye until just liquid and bone remains. Pedersen plans to introduce the bill when the new legislative session begins next month.

Pedersen sees recomposition as an environmental and a social justice issue. He said allowing it would mainly benefit people who can’t afford a funeral or aren’t comfortable with cremation.

Why wait for nature to turn us into a pile of dirt when Democrats can see to it that it is done now?

What a dreary, dark world the left has waiting for us.

SOYLENT GREEN IS PEOPLE!