Lindsey Graham Betrays Americans to Attack Abuse Memo

Lindsey Graham betrayed Americans and his colleagues Saturday. He teamed up with GOP traitors John McCain and Jeff Flake to tear down the findings of his courageous colleagues in the House. As if that wasn’t enough, he did it at the New York Times.

Lindsey Graham went to the New York Times to belittle the FISA abuse memo. He called the release of the memo a “debacle” and said it exaggerates the use of the dossier.

The Nunes Memo revealed nothing of significance, he said, and most certainly did not undermine the investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Mueller.

“Mr. Steele’s work product was one piece of a larger puzzle as it relates to Mr. Page and others. I expect the Democratic memo in response will likely provide further context,” he said putting down the central proof in the memo.

“I’m the chair of the Judiciary Crime Subcommittee with oversight of the FBI,” he said. “I don’t particularly appreciate having to read about it in the paper.”

Poor Lindsey was offended. This is a guy who needs to be sidelined. He’s an albatross around the neck of the Republicans in Congress.

He suggested the FISA abuse memo was not the best avenue for informing the public. “A partisan memo is going to lead to another partisan memo,” he said, knowing how venomous that was to say.

If Mitch McConnell was worth a grain of salt, he would pull this windbag traitor off every committee he is on, but he’s not and he won’t.

Graham might be protecting his fellow swamp critter John McCain who is very involved in the dossier “debacle”.

The ineffective South Carolina senator did call for a second special counsel because the one thing he does do is play all sides of the street.

“I like the FBI, I like the Department of Justice. But we need a special counsel to look at potential abuses of power,” Graham said during an appearance on a local NBC broadcast in Augusta, Georgia. “Somebody needs to watch the watchers.”

The FISA process needs to be looked at, he said, but definitely not because of the Nunes memo, he added.

The memo is not the Nunes memo which he apparently doesn’t know. It was written by Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy and two investigators.

Graham and his revolting friends, McCain and Flake, are making these comments knowing the abuse memo exposed very serious corruption at the DoJ/FBI.

REBUTTAL MEMO LEAKED

The Democrats, probably Adam Schiff, leaked their 6-pare rebuttal memo Saturday.

The House Minority report says the FISA abuse memo is “deliberately misleading and deeply wrong on the law.”

Graham just gave them some more talking points. Heck, he probably helped Schiff write it.

The rebuttal memo was supposed to go through the same process the abuse memo went through but instead, Adam Schiff decided to leak it to NBC News. You can read it here. The Schiff memo is misleading and does nothing to refute the abuse memo. It merely confuses and distracts.

If Sessions was worth anything, he would go after these leaks.

Graham, McCain and Flake are Democrats’ best allies but Democrats just look at them as if they were useful idiots.