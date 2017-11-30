Lindsey Graham Talks War with North Korea

Lindsey Graham said on Fox News that the moment Trump feels North Korean missiles can hit the U.S. mainland, there will be war with North Korea and China should consider how it will affect them. They could stop all this.

Nikki Haley told the U.N. on Wednesday, “If war does come, it will be because of continued acts of aggression like we witnessed yesterday. And if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.”

The Fox host asked Graham what this all means. He said the President is “telling China and the world at large, ‘If you don’t stop North Korea, I will.’ And what would trigger a war? The day the President believes that the North Koreans have the capability to launch an ICBM with a nuclear weapon on top that can actually hit America, he’s never going to let that day happen.”

“So his policy,” says Graham, “is to deny the North Korean regime the ability to hit America with a nuclear weapon and we’ll go to war to stop that.” Graham believes Trump is sending China an unmistakable message. Stop North Korea and they could do it tomorrow if they wanted.

Graham says that China needs to be given a graph about what happens in their backyard if we are forced to attack North Korea. Graham says he doesn’t think that China or the North Koreans believe the President will do it but he will

He says either North Korea is not listening to what China is saying or China is not saying what they need to be saying. Graham noted that if China simply stopped their oil exports to North Korea, it would end.

Graham added, “…we’re not going to live our lives as Americans under a nuclear threat from a crazy man in North Korea. And if there’s going to be a war to stop this threat it’s going to be in China’s backyard not in America’s backyard.”

He believes that President Trump has delivered that message unequivocally to the Chinese.

We appear to be on the brink of war if Graham is to be taken at his word.