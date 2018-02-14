Little Adam Schiffty Won’t “Revise” Counter Memo, Just “Redact”

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee prepared a counter memo in response to the GOP memo dealing with Christopher Steele, his notorious dossier, and the FISA warrant. The counter memo was prepared under the direction of Adam Schiff.

The White House has asked the Democrats to edit their memo, based on the Justice Department advising them it could compromise FBI “sources and methods.”

But Adam Schiff, the committee’s shifty ranking Democrat, says no revisions will be made, although he will agree to some redactions. He’s conflating the two so he can lie and claim the President wants him to revise it.

TWO SCHIFFTY LIES ABOUT THE COUNTER MEMO

“We’re not going to make any revisions to it. The only question is what redactions will be made. And obviously, we’d like to keep those to a minimum,” Schiff told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Schiffty keeps accusing the President of blocking the memo with Republicans backing him up. At the same time, he clearly states he has to make redactions based on Justice Department concerns.

By claiming he won’t make revisions, he’s insinuating that’s what is being asked of him. Republicans want him to release his nasty attack memo. Schiffty is conflating revisions with redactions.

He might just be the worst liar of the batch up on the Hill. As Rep. Zeldin said, he’s “full of Schiff.” He’s full of something and it ain’t good!

I asked Schiff if FBI wants significant changes to his memo. He says: “We’re not going to make any revisions to it. The only question is what redactions will be made, and obviously we’d like to keep those to a minimum.” https://t.co/NVHlpcyr9g — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 14, 2018