The campaign of Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was badly hurt this week by the undercover operation of James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

One of his employees told an undercover reporter that Florida is a “f*cked up cracker state” and “you have to appeal to white guilt.” He said Gillum is very far-left and he has to lie to win. The staffer said it’s “not for voters to know” Gillum won’t follow through on his promises.

Gillum’s “crazy, crazy, crazy” left.

CAUGHT: Gillum Campaign Staff explains “You whip ’em up. The poor, the middle income. You have to whip them up into a frenzy in order for them to vote” and “you have to appeal to white guilt” to get voters to turn out. Full video (https://t.co/RDJpao8lNl) pic.twitter.com/Dq6jlDmgHc — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 1, 2018

Gillum who is constantly and falsely calling his opponent racist and even anti-Semitic had to address it Thursday.

“When I became aware of his comments, we gave instruction to immediately sever ties with him as a vendor,” Gillum told the press.

The mayor of the city with the highest crime rate in Florida said the staffer made “deeply regrettable” comments.

CANDIDATE RESPONDS: Staffer made “deeply regrettable” comments, “immediately” severed ties to campaign staffer who said “Not for voters to know” programs won’t happen, Florida is a “F***ed up” “cracker state” pic.twitter.com/6NBjBgGFz7 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 1, 2018

HIS PLATFORM IS ‘YOU’RE A RACIST’

He’s an elitist whiner

Gillum’s entire campaign is based on his compelling agenda — you’re a racist.

If you call Andrew Gillum “Andrew” instead of Mayor Gillum, you’re a racist.

“I’m a sitting mayor and he had the nerve to address me only as Andrew,” Gillum had whined about former Rep. Ron DeSantis, his Republican opponent, at a black college.

Ron DeSantis called him Andrew during a debate.

“I wanted to correct him, y’all, but I didn’t want to be petty,” he told students.

If you notice his corrupt, murderous city, you’re a racist

His city is under FBI investigation. He has been cited for taking bribes for favors. But if you mention any of that, you’re a racist.

“They’ve wanted the people of this state to believe somehow,” Gillum ranted. “I’m unethical, participated in illegal and illicit activity. I mean, you name it. The goal is obviously to use my candidacy as a way to reinforce, frankly, stereotypes about black men.”

More Gillum lies

Gillum compared De Santis and Trump to dogs and pigs [but he’s not a racist?]. He even accused De Santis of writing a book defending slavery but the book said the opposite.

On The Daily Show, Andrew accused his Republican opponent of giving “too much harbor to racists and xenophobes and anti-Semites.”

His evidence is that Ron DeSantis had “spoken at conferences with them.” The conferences were held by the Jewish David Horowitz and the allegation was another lie.