Majority of Europeans Want Muslim Immigration BANNED

We are called racists, nativists, and xenophobes for not wanting unabated Muslim immigration during a worldwide jihad while radicals promise to exploit our refugee immigration system. Radical Islamists have infiltrated the EU through the refugee system. A new study shows the majority of Europeans have had enough despite all the name calling.

A majority of Europeans want a ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries, according to a new poll.

President Trump is being pilloried merely for calling for a ban on immigration from seven terror nations.

An average of 55 per cent of people across the 10 European countries surveyed wanted to stop all future immigration from mainly Muslim countries.

The Chatham House study, conducted before US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries, found majorities in all but two of the ten states opposed immigration from mainly Muslim countries.

Only 20 per cent disagreed, while 25 per cent said they did not know.

A ban was supported by 71 per cent of people in Poland, 65 per cent in Austria, 53 per cent in Germany and 51 per cent in Italy.

In the UK, 47 per cent supported a ban.

Opposition to Muslim immigration was especially intense among older people, while those under 30 were less opposed.

There was also a contrast between those with secondary level qualifications, of which 59 per cent opposed Muslim immigration, and degree holders, of which less than half supported halting immigration.

