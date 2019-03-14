Making Terrorism Great Again! Rep Tlaib Backs College BDS Movement

Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib from Michigan is behind the push from anti-Israel faculty members at a small private California university to end its study abroad partnership with an Israeli university.

Her buddy Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is also pushing for BDS and another commie, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an apartheid nation. There are others of the same mindset like Pramila Jayapal and Ayanna Pressley. They are all DEMOCRATS. While both parties have their bigots, you would never see people like this accepted by Republicans, much less allowed to run on their ticket.

Faculty members at Pitzer College hope to suspend its study abroad program to the University of Haifa in Israel until their demands are met by the Israeli government. Leading the charge is Professor Daniel Segal, an anthropology and history professor, who announced through his Twitter account that Tlaib was his movement’s newest backer.

Tlaib has been behind the BDS movement for a while.

Let us not forget the map in her office. Israel is not on her map at all.

Is the extreme dress another sign we should be concerned? They don’t have to wear it unless they strictly adhere to sharia.

We have a lot of people, especially women, who appear to follow sharia, and who are winning offices. Many are funded by some shady people. If you read Almontaser’s Twitter feed, you might find as I did that she’s a propagandist for extreme leftist views.

There are well over a hundred just like her who won races in small elections around the country.

The "Make America Great Again" motto has birthed leadership no one ever imagined! Congrats to Movita Johnson-Harrell on a historic win as the 1st Muslim American woman to serve in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives! #BlackGirlMagic #LeadingWhileMuslim pic.twitter.com/AjIKbVMEAZ — Dr.Debbie Almontaser (@DebbiAlmontaser) March 13, 2019

TERRORIST PALESTINIAN GROUPS IN OUR UNIVERSITIES

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Cornell and Binghamton universities in New York state have been promoting images created by a Palestinian terrorist organization on their respective social-media pages.

Cornell SJP hosted a recent teach-in titled “From Ferguson to Palestine: A Conversation Surrounding Struggle.” They included a flyer depicting a rifle and mentioning the PFLP, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The Cornell Collective for Justice in Palestine, which is part of SJP’s pro-BDS coalition, has an online profile picture of a mural of Leila Khaled holding a rifle. Khaled, the first female hijacker, is a member of the PFLP.

The SJP affiliate at Binghamton University shared its own imagery from PFLP. The caption reads: “Three Palestinian posters celebrating International Working Women’s Day. The first two were produced by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.”

Founded in 1967, the PFLP is a Marxist-Leninist far-left Palestinian organization that has carried out numerous terror attacks, including the hijacking of Israeli and Western planes in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the assassination of former Israeli Knesset member Rehavam Ze’evi in 2001, and suicide-bombings during the Second Intifada.

BDS IS ANTI-SEMITIC AND DANGEROUS

The BDS or Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement is anti-Semitic. Dr. Harold Brackman of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization dedicated to confronting anti-Semitism, said the BDS movement, “…presents itself as a pro-peace initiative but in reality is a thinly-veiled, anti-Israel and anti-Semitic ‘poison pill,’ whose goal is the demonization, de-legitimization, and ultimate demise of the Jewish State.

The movement was founded by radical Palestinians tied to Hamas who hope to destroy Israel. BDSers call Israel an apartheid nation which is ridiculous. Israel is a democracy and Arabs have more freedom in Israel than in the surrounding counties.

They want to destroy Israel economically and politically through this movement.