Marine LePen Comes in Second to “Champagne Socialist” Emmanuel Macron, But Has Another Shot



The exit polls have come in and Emmanuel Macron, the fake “Centrist”, will win about 24% of the French vote in the presidential elections with Marine LePen, an alleged “far-right” candidate, coming in second with 22%.

Wanting to close the borders and shed the Socialist EU is considered “extreme”.

They will both qualify to compete in the second round but Macron is the heavy favorite. The Socialists and Communists will back him the second time around.

For France, Macron, who is Obama’s choice, is being called a “centrist” though he was a longtime member of the Socialist Party. Macron worked closely with Socialist Francois Hollande as one of his ministers. He left the Socialist Party in 2009 to make himself palatable as a centrist. He has his own movement called “En Marche”, “Forward” or “Onwards” — a typical Marxist slogan. He has some convenient right-wing views such as calling for an increase in defense spending and welcoming business.

Nile Gardiner called Macron a “limousine liberal” and a “champagne Socialist” who “represents business as usual”.

Macron is basically Obama, Clinton and Hollande rolled into one. Pro-EU open borders advocate is now most likely next French president. — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) April 23, 2017

Interesting to see how Macron is presented as a “centrist”. He is really a champagne socialist trained by Hollande. Grim outlook for France. — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) April 23, 2017

The Socialist Party candidate who lost Benoit Hamon immediately came out to back fake centrist Macron. Shocker!

Socialist heavyweight Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also backed Macron.