Minnesota Legislator Accused of Marrying Her Brother Voted for Health Insurance for Terrorists

By
S. Noble
-
0
Share

The woman accused of marrying her brother while married to someone else in a possible immigration fraud case, became a Minnesota state legislator this past election. She took the oath of office on a giant Koran to become America’s first Somali legislator. Ilhan Omar also became the first Muslim legislator to vote for health insurance for terrorists.

She was one of only two members of the Minnesota State House to vote against a bill that would allow life insurance companies to deny payouts to the beneficiaries of terrorists who die in violent attacks on Americans.

The House voted 127-2 to pass the bill, which now moves on to a vote in the State Senate.

Omar, who represents the heavily immigrant Cedar Riverside area of Minneapolis, was joined by fellow Democratic Rep. John Lesch of St. Paul in voting against the bill.

In February, the pro-Sharia legislator protested a bill with a provision increasing the penalties on protesters who shut down highways or block access to the airport. Among others, that would be the Black Lives Matter crowd.

A boring speaker, she droned on and on at the time, causing some of the male legislators to take a break. One Democrat leader, Melissa Horton, took exception to some of them leaving, calling them racist and sexist. The male members of the legislator found the language insulting and divisive. Remaining in character, Omar followed up with this tweet.

She’s a horror.

This leftist Somali is a member of a fairly extreme Islamic organization – the Muslim American Society of Minnesota.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply