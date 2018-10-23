Mr. Khashoggi’s Body Parts Found In the Garden

Body parts belonging to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found, according to a new report.

The 59-year-old Washington Post columnist had been “cut up” and his face was “disfigured,” sources told Sky News.

One source told the news outlet that Khashoggi’s remains were found in the garden of the Saudi consul general’s home.

Sky News reports that Turkish president Erdogan gave no specific details on how the 59-year-old was killed when he spoke to the press, nor did he mention any tape of the murder, but he said Mr. Khashoggi’s death was planned days in advance by Saudi officials.

This contradicts the Saudi story. They claimed Mr. Khashoggi died in a “fist fight” at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, October 2nd.