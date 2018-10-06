Mrs. Ford Wants Us to Know How She Feels About Being ‘Mocked’

Credible Ms. Blasey Ford is still making news. Her far-left lawyer says she was “upset” after the President ‘mocked’ her in his conversational approach to retelling her story.

Her lawyers used this client for political purposes and they still are. The California professor has no evidence coupled with significant memory issues. In addition, her lawyers were pushing the ridiculous idea that the presumption of evidence didn’t matter here because it was a job interview. Ms. Blasey Ford was merely doing her civic duty, according to them.

“She was upset by it. It was very hurtful, as it would be to any woman,” Lisa Banks said in an interview with CNN on Friday. “Any survivor who had the courage to come forward only to be mocked and belittled by anyone really, but certainly by the president of the United States, it was very upsetting. It was very hurtful.”

The far-left duo said she has no regrets, but what else would they say? They are very clever.

The far-left activist lawyers want people to understand she didn’t come forward as a partisan. Then why hire a far-left legal team, secure the services of Andy McCabe’s lawyer, have her social media scrubbed, lie about a number of things such as her alleged fear of flying and knowledge of the polygraph? Blasey Ford was also very coy about her ‘beach friend’ who happens to be a well-connected former FBI agent.

TO MOCK OR NOT TO MOCK

Mrs. Ford did try to ruin Judge Kavanaugh’s life and has done tremendous damage which does leave her open to some criticism. The left can dish it out.

The biggest problem is he didn’t exactly mock her. He effectively presented her own absurd testimony in the form of question and answer. It was absurd.

When I first read about it, I hadn’t heard the President’s speech yet and was caught up in NBC News’s retelling of it, suggesting the President imitated her baby voice. Then we got the clip and the actual dialogue.

This doesn’t sound like ‘mocking’ to us. He was highlighting the absurdities, the inconsistencies, in her testimony. We remember fondly when unsubstantiated allegations from decades before were ignored.

“I had one beer!” Trump said, characterizing Ford’s testimony when she says she was groped at a small party in Montgomery County, Maryland, in the 1980s.

“How did you get home?” he said, taking on the role of prosecutor.

“I don’t remember,” he said in a different tone, as Mrs. Ford

“How did you get there?” he said, reverting to interrogator.“I don’t remember,” he replied to himself as Mrs. Ford.

She devastated his life but we mustn’t upset her.