Ms. Blasey Granted a New Deadline of Saturday Afternoon But Vote’s On

Prior to last night’s extension to Christine Blasey-Ford, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had given her five extensions to decide if she will testify.

Last night he gave her another one after she asked for another 24 hours. According to Reuters, Senator Grassley set a new deadline of Saturday afternoon, but Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote is still scheduled for Monday.

SENATOR GRASSLEY’S STATEMENT

Senator Grassley said “with all the extensions we give Dr. Ford to decide if he still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor”.

Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

There is no question the left wants to stall any appointment by this President until 2020. Senator Grassley needs to move on before Democrats invent something else with which to hit Judge Kavanaugh.

Democrats are putting out the false narrative that the accuser is being bullied but few talk about the abuse of Judge Kavanaugh and his family. Nothing has been proven and if Ms. Blasey can win without any evidence, then no man is safe, not your grandfather, your father, your husband, your brother, your son, your nephew, no one.

First, the leftist Ms. Blasey demanded an FBI investigation. Then she attempted to subvert the process, which Senator Grassley rejected.

She chose an attorney who wants to ‘resist’ Trump and the agenda of the right. The accuser’s 36-year-old beef appears to be a fraud.