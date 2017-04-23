Nancy Pelosi’s Dementia: It’s “Immoral” to Build a Border Wall

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D – San Francisco) continues to push for open borders and amnesty for illegal aliens in a way that defies almost all explanations. She continually lies about the efforts to enforce our immigration laws and praises illegal aliens.

In March, she lied about President Trump’s efforts to enforce our laws and deport illegal aliens, describing them as a “military operation.” She told one group of people that immigrants who come to the United States make “America more American,” something she has been saying for years. Of course, when Pelosi says “immigrants” she means illegal aliens.

She has also proclaimed that it was “un-American” to enforce our employment and immigration laws.

Today, during an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, she continued the idiocy. Pelosi called Trump’s wall “immoral” and “expensive”. Pelosi doesn’t mind spending our money on pretty much anything, except apparently if it’s to protect Americans.

Stupidly, she said Trump wanting a border wall is a sign of weakness.

Pelosi: “The president…is expressing a sign of weakness. He’s saying ‘I can’t control our borders. I have to build a wall.'” #MTP pic.twitter.com/E5ePOFy5Yz — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 23, 2017

In 2006, most Democrats voted for the Secure Fence Act, and while Pelosi didn’t vote for it because she wants open borders, she also didn’t call the Democrats “immoral” for supporting the Act.

“The bill before us will certainly do some good,” Obama said on the Senate floor in October 2006. He praised the legislation, saying it would provide “better fences and better security along our borders” and would “help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration in this country.”

Obama and 26 Democratic senators, including party leaders like Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Chuck Schumer, voted for it.

Eventually, the Democrats defunded the bill.

The liberal nitwits in Congress blocked funding, arguing the barrier is too costly and a step away from their stated goal of “comprehensive immigration reform,” a code-phrase for proposed legislation that typically includes de facto amnesty for the millions of illegal immigrants already in the United States.

Democrats want amnesty to garner tens of millions of new voters who will be Democrats for life.