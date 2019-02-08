NBC Stirs Climate Hysteria With Arrogance & Fake News

NBC Today Show host Al Roker started this segment by warning Americans of climate change disasters in our future, ensuring the panel that global warming is a real thing based on data from government agencies. In his hysterical warning to his viewers, Roker exclaimed that we’re seeing the warmest temperatures in “recorded history.”

But what does the warmest temperatures in “recorded history” actually mean?

Robert Tracinski at The Federalist explains that “Last year was the hottest on earth since record-keeping began in 1880.” Which is a whole lot less impressive.

It must also be mentioned that good records and reliable instruments are far more recent — very recent in fact.

One of the hosts said we would do well “if humans just disappeared.” Isn’t she cute?

Today Show co-host Willie Heist ended the segment by suggesting anyone who doesn’t believe in climate change, is an idiot.

“You’ve gotta work pretty hard at this point to deny this is happening. There are people who say on a cold day like we had last week where it’s 77 degrees below zero in Minnesota. Well, as you all pointed out, it’s climate change, it’s not global warming.”

What an arrogant dirtbag elitist.