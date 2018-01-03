Newsweek Draws Moral Equivalency Between Trump Blocking Trolls, Iran Banning Protesters

Newsweek hit this one right out of the park. They win in the media Trump Derangement Syndrome battle over Iran.

In an article titled, TRUMP, WHO BLOCKS AMERICANS ON TWITTER, TELLS IRAN TO UNBLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA DURING PROTESTS, by Carlos Ballesteros, the author draws moral equivalency between blocking wholly committed and obnoxious trolls and Iranian Mullahs shutting down communication by protesters trying to reach the outside world.

Newsweek made the choice between the President of the United States and the nut jobs in Iran and it was no contest — they chose the nut jobs.

The failing magazine called the tyrants “authorities”:

Iranian authorities blocked Telegram and Instagram on Sunday after protesters began organizing throughout the country by using the social media applications on their smartphones.

Goldstein went so far as to suggest that protesters in Iran seeking to communicate with others via blocked social media sites should use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to circumvent the blockade.

Huh? Went so far?

It’s a good idea.

Mr. Ballesteros immediately brought up the faux civil rights lawsuit by dozens of wing nuts who have been blocked from the President’s Twitter feed. That is really the story for him.

The rest of the article is devoted to trashing Trump for blocking the vulgarians as a First Amendment violation.

They then quoted leftist Glenn Greenwald telling Trump to basically shut up and stay out of Iran’s affairs.

Is that how Obama stayed out of Libya’s affairs, Egypt’s, and other’s?

The troll lawsuit was brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York and joined by seven individual Twitter users but the numbers have grown since then. One of the women suing the President blocked Mark Dice. What they do is constantly troll and call the President names so no one else can be heard.