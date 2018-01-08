Nikki Haley’s Non-Debatable Response About Michael Wolff’s Gossip Book

ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos brought up – what else – the Michael Wolff gossip book Fire and Fury during his interview with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday. After a non-stop media assault using the book like an RPG, Nikki Haley had a truly non-debatable response.

Stephanopoulos asked her, after first framing it as “reinforced by tweets”.

“Of course, you know, a lot of these questions of tweets reinforced by this book that came out this week, the Michael Wolff book,” he said not-so-innocently. “When you’ve — in your dealings with the president, he says 100 percent of the people around the president are concerned about his fitness. Have you seen any behavior that concerns you?”

Unperturbed, the formed governor gave him an answer he likely didn’t expect.

“You know, the one thing about this book, having been a governor and now an ambassador, I’m always amazed at the lengths people will go to to lie for money and for power. It’s really — this is like taking it to a whole new low.”

“I will tell you, I have not read the book, I won’t read it, but the excerpts that I have seen and the things that I have seen in the press, I know those people in the White House. I’m there once a week. These people love their country and respect our president. I have never seen or heard the type of toxic language that they’re talking about.”

“Now, I’m not there seven days a week, but I’m there once a week, and I’m there for a day with White House meetings and everything, no one questions the stability of the president,” she said.

Stephanopoulos then brought up the alleged 200 interviews and all the time Wolff spent in the White House, adding, “a lot of the “most damning anecdotes have not been denied by those involved.”

Haley said, “You know, I can’t vouch for anything like that. I don’t know if it was 200 interviews with Steve Bannon, or if it was 200 interviews with himself, but I can tell you, I know these people.”

“I work with these people. I work with the president and speak with him multiple times a week, this is a man, he didn’t become the president by accident.”

“And as much as everyone wants to talk about stability, was he unstable when he passed the tax reform? Was he unstable when we finally hit back at Syria and said no more chemical weapons? Was he unstable when we finally put North Korea on notice? Was he unstable when he said, wait, we need to look at Iran because this is getting to be a dangerous situation? Was he unstable with the jobs or the economy or the stock market?”

“We need to be realistic at the fact that every person, regardless of race, religion, or party, who loves the country, should support this President. It’s that important.”

Where did these quotes come from? The absurdities in the book are largely ignored for the narrative they prefer. One of those absurd hyperbolic comments made by Wolff is that 100% of the people around Trump think he’s batty, which would include his family, the cabinet, VP Pence, yet he admitted on CBS Morning that he never interviewed cabinet members or Vice President Pence.

We should be supporting the President for the sake of our nation as Haley suggested but people who have differing opinions will not.

Haley will be dismissed because no one can win against a hardened group of people committed to one point of view. It’s not truth seeking in this political climate, it’s gossip mongering, threats, and a drive to overthrow the President.

People don’t really want to hear if people working with the President question his stability. They want to hear it through the prism of a man who thinks his book will “take him down”.