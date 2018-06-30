NY Times Suggests Dems Are Scared And Moving Further Left

Contributor James Soviero

The New York Times echoed the sentiments of Democrat Party elders in an article titled, As Trump Consolidates Power, Democrats Confront a Rebellion in Their Ranks. The establishment are experiencing fear and confusion over the “activist rebellion” from the left within their ranks.

The ideology doesn’t bother them, only the possibility that they will lose elections.

That is what happens if you invite Communists and Socialists into the party. The Times takes sides in the article against the right as usual, but they and their fellow Democrats are concerned about the upstarts calling for single-payer health care, free college tuition and the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

They worry about the movement shattering “the already fragile architecture of the Democratic Party.”

Dick Durbin said the Republicans movement right has changed the dynamics in their party.

PRESSURE FROM THE SOCIALISTS

The party is worried after the loss of Rep. Joe Crowley to a 28-year old Socialist. Also of concern is not being able to pass an immigration bill; SCOTUS rulings that weaken unions and their abortion campaign; and the travel ban going Trump’s way.

To top it all off, Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring and the President can appoint a new Justice. Democrat elders know they can’t stop the appointment, but the more than 600 demonstrators arrested today outside the Senate building are demanding they stop it anyway.