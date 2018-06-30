Ocasio-Cortez’s “Struggle” as a “Working Girl” Was in USA’s 8th Wealthiest Town

The attractive Socialist who won in an upset in NY 14 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was clear about being a “working girl from the Bronx”. Her mother, explaining that her daughter wants to be president, said she knows the “struggle”.

“Her aspiration is to be the president,” Blanca Ocasio-Cortez, 55, said at the candidate’s childhood home in the Bronx.

The Socialist Cortez fought Goliath her mother said.

“She is fighting for our community,” Blanca said. “She is fighting for the working class. She is fighting for immigrants [including illegals].”

“We can relate to that. We are working class. We did struggle. We know what struggle means.

Her mother is the daughter of a wealthy family in Puerto Rico.

Both mother and daughter are liars and that’s not surprising — they are leftists after all.

HER STRUGGLE

Alexandria’s struggle began in Parkchester in the Bronx. I went to school in Parkchester. It’s middle class, mostly Puerto Rican residents.

From there, the struggling daughter of a wealthy mother and a father who is an architect, moved to Yorktown Heights. It’s a luxury area in Westchester, right outside New York City.

The New York Times depicts her life as a classic American success story that began with the struggle. The neighbors in the Parkchester apartments heard the news from the maintenance man and the woman down the hall heard Alexandria is going to Congress, and on and on the Cinderella tale goes.

This is a woman who was a waitress, children’s book publisher, community activist, member of the Democratic Socialists of America and a former Bernie supporter. The Times is fine with all that.

She’s actually an uptown girl.

Yorktown Heights via Josh Caplan:

Westchester County – which the Washington Post, in a glowing profile on Ocasio-Cortez, describes as only “middle class” – ranks #8 in the nation for the counties with the “highest average incomes among the wealthiest one percent of residents.” According to the Economic Policy Institute, the county’s average annual income of the top one percent is a staggering $4,326,049.

Yorktown Heights, specifically, offers a sharp contrast from Bronx living. According to USA.com, the town’s population is 81 percent white, and median household income is $96,413 – nearly double the average for both New York state and the nation, according to data from 2010-2014.

THE RISING STAR

The hard-left Ocasio-Cortez wants to abolish ICE. She also wants to provide free healthcare for all and a guaranteed universal income for the non-productive. Oh, and she wants to impeach Trump although she promised to work with him.

She is the rising star of the Democratic Party. She’s not ugly and she’s young. Unfortunately, many millennials have been drawn to communism in our colleges. It’s a sorry state of affairs.

She claims that being a Democratic Socialist is being a Democrat. Apparently, that’s true, but she’s not a Democrat. Democrats are Democratic Socialists/Communists. She’s a know-nothing Commie.