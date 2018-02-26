Obama Gave a Secret Speech at MIT, Leakers Threatened

Former President Barack Obama gave a speech Friday that was meant to be so secret, attendees were threatened with removal by organizers if they tweeted or reported. Leakers would also be denied tickets to future events. Nothing much leaked out.

It was probably a Socialist speech knowing him. The last time Obama had a secret speech, he was in San Francisco (circa 2008) complaining about people who cling to God, guns and “xenophobic” people who believe in secure borders.

Media was barred from his address at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, geared toward sports-industry professionals.

“Following the panel, the sharing or reporting of its contents on public platforms (including social media) will not be permitted,” the conference organizers typed in correspondence to media, according to The Boston Globe. “Those who fail to adhere to this policy will be subject to removal from the conference and denied tickets to future SSAC conferences.”

An event spokesperson clarified “sharing or reporting of its contents” is forbidden when The Globe inquired further. “This policy applies to all attendees, credentialed media included,” the email availed.

Other speakers include former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Boston Red Sox executive vice president and CFO Tim Zue, Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca and former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez.

Many students were present.

Obama was allegedly prepared to “discuss his time in office and the next chapter of his life,”

A FEW LEAKED BUT INNOCUOUS QUOTES

Barack Obama: “Play sports with people to discover if they are self-aware, and whether they are a TEAM-first person or a ME-first person” #SSAC18 #POTUS44 — Simon Pouliot (@simon_pouliot) February 24, 2018

#athleteactivism Obama spoke yesterday about the trend of disagreement about proven facts. How do you handle the prevalence of that issue while trying to accomplish your goals? #ssac18#talkdatatome

— Alanna Astion (@LanniAstion) February 24, 2018

