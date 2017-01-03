Obama and Kerry’s Strange Dislike of Israel

Why is the Obama Admin seemingly unaware of the thousands murdered by the regime in Cuba, but acutely aware when the Jewish State builds an apartment house in East Jerusalem?

The Cuba Archive lists 7,135 murders committed by the Cuban dictatorship from January 1, 1959 to January 25, 2012—by firing squad, disappearances, denial of medical care in prison, deaths in exit attempts and more. Yet, Barack Obama cheerfully cavorted with Raul Castro last March. The photo at the link shows none of the stress and manic staring that characterized his meetings with Israel’s prime minister.

The Jewish Virtual Library provides a comprehensive list and detailed accounts of over 1,600 Israelis and others murdered by Palestinian terrorists, since 1993—the year of the Oslo accords. Yet, Obama, Kerry and other true believers like UN Ambassador Samantha Power have no problem siding with the Palestinians, in their “peace efforts” in the Middle East. Their preference can easily be seen by observing that America, the self-appointed arbiter of the peace process, makes an equivalency between these murderous groups and the only democracy in the Middle East, our alleged ally.

Kerry, in his speech, correctly notes:

There is absolutely no justification for terrorism and there never will be. And the most recent wave of Palestinian violence has included hundreds of terrorist attacks in the past year including stabbings, shootings, vehicular attacks and bombings…. Yet the murders of innocents are still glorified on … websites, including showing attackers next to Palestinian leaders following attacks…. and [the] naming [of] public squares, streets and schools after terrorists. Hamas continues to pursue an extremist agenda. They refuse to accept Israel’s very right to exist…. Hamas and other radical factions are responsible for the most explicit forms of incitement to violence. And many of the images they use are truly appalling and they are willing to kill innocents in Israel and put the people of Gaza at risk in order to advance that agenda. Compounding this, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, exacerbated by the closings of the crossings, is dire. Gaza is home to one of the world’s densest concentrations of people. Enduring extreme hardships with few opportunities, 1.3 million people out of Gaza’s population of 1.8 million are in need of daily assistance, food and shelter. Most have electricity less than half the time and only five percent of the water is safe to drink. And yet, despite the urgency of these needs, Hamas and other militant groups continue to rearm and to convert reconstruction materials to build tunnels, threatening more attacks on Israeli civilians that no government can tolerate.

Where he goes wrong is comparing mass murder to Israel’s settlements. He begins with an even more preposterous equivalency: that Palestinian extremism is comparable to PM Netanyahu’s “extreme” coalition:

The Israeli prime minister publicly supports a two-state solution. But his current coalition is the most right-wing in Israel history with an agenda driven by the most extreme elements…. The number of settlers in the roughly 130 Israeli settlements east of the 1967 lines has steadily grown. The settler population in the west bank alone, not including East Jerusalem, has increased by nearly 270,000 since Oslo [1993]. Including 100,000 just since 2009 when President Obama’s term began.

Making such deranged comparisons is only possible in the world of the far left—where a secretary of state could say, as Kerry once did, that it’s America’s biblical duty to protect Muslim nations from climate change.

It is illogical to expect Israel to wait years for the Palestinian leader to negotiate one-on-one with Netanyahu, unless Israel ends settlement activity first. Naturally, Netanyahu would want to use the settlements as bargaining chips. In November, 2009 Israel did suspend settlement expansion for ten months, with no discernable response from the other side. It became clear the Palestinians had abandoned negotiations and embarked on a course of working through the UN—with Obama’s help—to make progress toward statehood.

But is it even Palestinian land? History says otherwise:

The “Palestinians” never owned the land, so it’s not occupied

Follow along on the maps. “Palestinian” Arabs never owned the land—the Ottoman Turks did, until the First World War, when they sided with Germany and lost the war. The area was then taken from them.

Since the 1880s, Jews had begun returning to the area, hoping to resurrect the Israel of old. Arabs then also began to come in, drawn by improved economic conditions brought about by the Jews.

“In 1922 the League of Nations entrusted Great Britain with the Palestine Mandate, including the land east of the Jordan river, recognizing ‘the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine.’”

In 1923, Britain divided the Mandate, creating an Arab state, Transjordan, east of the Jordan River. So, the Arabs had their “Palestinian homeland.” The land west of the river became “Palestine,” intended to be the Jewish homeland.

On November 29, 1947, the UN “partitioned” what was left of “Palestine” again, creating a second Arab state, west of the Jordan, and a diminished state for the Jews, which became the State of Israel on May 14 1948.

On May 15, 1948, Seven Arab states immediately attacked Israel, first advising the Arabs living in the new State of Israel to depart, while they drove the Jews into the Mediterranean; they could later return and be given the homes and property of the Jews. Many left. Unfortunately for them, Israel won, and those Arabs who had left became “Palestinian Refugees.”

During the War, King Abdullah of the renamed Jordan, simply annexed the area on the “West Bank” of the Jordan and the Jewish quarter of Old Jerusalem. This included Jericho, Bethlehem, Hebron and Nablus.”—History Today.

In the defensive 1967 Six-Day War, Israel won from the Arabs: Gaza, the West Bank—including East Jerusalem, with the all-important Western Wall—and the Golan Heights.

(Jordan relinquished all rights to the West Bank in 1988.)

There’s no observable Palestinian right to the land in that history.

The Palestinian Authority doesn’t want their own state, unless…

Israel “numerous times” has offered the Palestinians large portions of the same land they’re complaining about, wrote Aaron Klein, in Breitbart: at Camp David in 2000, Taba in 2001, the Annapolis Conference in 2007, and … in 2008.” In 2007, PM Ehud Olmert offered a Palestinian state in 97 percent of the West Bank; in 2008 he threw in part of Jerusalem, partitioned demographically. The Palestinians refused and left the bargaining table without counteroffers.”

In fact, the Palestinians have refused to come to the bargaining table since 2014, insisting on the precondition of a halt to settlement activity. Israel has asserted that must be a subject for negotiation between the two parties.

Bottom line: The Palestinians don’t want a state unless it includes the area comprising the state of Israel.

Why Obama and Kerry side with the Palestinians

Obama and Kerry know all the facts above, and still favor the Palestinians, as evidenced by the irrational equivalency Kerry made between a gang of glorified terrorists and our ally, Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.

Why? Obama and Kerry sympathize with the Palestinians, because they are men of the far Left, and the Left has made an alliance with the Global Jihad Movement.

Discover the Networks says this on the topic:

“The Western socialist left detests the United States and its capitalist economic structure, and seeks to facilitate that structure’s downfall by any means necessary— including the formation of whatever alliances will further that ultimate objective.”

This, in spite of the jihadists’ utter rejection of everything the Left stands for. “They have been brought together by the one overriding trait they do share —their hatred for America; their belief that the U.S. is the very embodiment of evil on earth and must consequently be destroyed,” said DTN.

Carlos the Jackal, the infamous Marxist terrorist and Muslim convert who joined the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine wrote in his book Revolutionary Islam: “Only a coalition of Marxists and Islamists can destroy the United States.” He counseled “all revolutionaries, including those of the Left, even atheists,” to accept the leadership of Islamists such as Osama bin Laden in order to turn Iraq and Afghanistan into “graveyards of American imperialism.”

Perhaps appropriately, he considered President Obama to be a comrade-in-arms:

Inspired by Obama’s declaration that he would close Gitmo, Carlos wrote to the president from prison, requesting help to find his onetime “right-hand man,” Bruno Breguet, who had been missing for 14 years, and closing his letter with “Allahu akbar! … yours in revolution.” —WND