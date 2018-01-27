Outrageous! NJ Children Taught Islam Is “the True Faith” in Geography Class

Outrageous! New Jersey children at one middle school are taught Islam is the “true faith” in their geography classes and the indoctrination includes several brainwashing videos.

A federal lawsuit was filed in New Jersey District Court against several officials and teachers of the Chatham Middle School and the School District of the Chathams Friday. The Thomas More Law Center filed the lawsuit over obvious First Amendment violations.

Seventh grade students were forced to endure Islamic propaganda and an explicit call to convert to Islam. The indoctrination included several videos in their World Cultures and Geography class. One five-minute video ends with, “May God help us all find the true faith, Islam. Ameen.”

The video on the link is a must-see. If you watch it, you will likely be shocked.

See 5-minute video here

Tell me this isn’t indoctrination

They are teaching the children that Islam is the “true faith”; the “beautiful” Quran is “noble” and “eloquent”; and “Allah is the one God.”

The background music is shocking too. It includes the poem “Qaseedah Burdah” in Arabic, describing Christians and Jews as “infidels” and praises Muhammad in gruesome detail for slaughtering them.

The students also had to view a subtle propaganda video on the five pillars which has students quoting the conversion creed.

The videos are replete with lies about Islamists’ alleged contributions to the arts, science, astronomy, mathematics, et cetera, but they left out all the information about Mohammed’s 6-year old bride and his habit of beheading enemies after he gouged out their eyes.

What is even more unbelievable is the lawsuit is filed on behalf of a parent – only one parent. Even harder to believe is that she has been ostracized and condemned for complaining. What’s in the water in Chathams?