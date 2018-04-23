Parkland Student Questioned by School Security for an Insane Reason

This is absolutely insane!!! Are we still living in the United States or is it Russia?

On Friday, Kyle Kashuv and his father went to the gun range to learn gun safety and the young Stoneman survivor tweeted about it which brought some backlash.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

THE QUESTIONING

After the visit, the incompetent school security questioned Kyle — aggressively. These are the same people who heard people being slaughtered as gunshots rang out while one deputy hid and the others remained safely outside. It’s the same school security that ignored the insane killer who told them he was going to shoot up a school.

BREAKING: Anti-Gun Control Parkland Survivor Kyle Kashuv Questioned By School Security For Visiting Gun Range With His Father https://t.co/g2FaAuglMn pic.twitter.com/44HmlxGUYf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2018

Kyle went to school Monday to find the PC police were involved.

From the Daily Wire:

When Kyle went to school today [Monday], his principal informed him that other students had been upset by his posts, but that he hadn’t done anything wrong. But according to Kyle, in the middle of the morning, events took a different turn:

Near the end of the third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf. I didn’t know Mr. Greenleaf, but it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer. I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely. First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc. They were incredibly condescending and rude.

Then a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office walked in, and began asking me the same questions again. At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview. They said no. I asked if I had done anything wrong. Again, they answered no. I asked why I was there. One said, “Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?”

They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong. They kept calling me “the pro-Second Amendment kid.” I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me.

I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it.

So, at Stoneman, they ignore dangerous criminals and make a criminal out of a normal kid who is exercising his 2nd Amendment rights.

If I were being confronted by a mass shooter, I would want this boy around, not the Hogg kid.

Watch Kyle handle anti-gun Piers Morgan:

Kashuv – Piers Debate https://t.co/XgtEN3zMqR — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 20, 2018