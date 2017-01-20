“Peaceful” Protesters Set Limo on Fire, Burn It All Down!

The” peaceful” protesters, celebrating the “peaceful transition of power”, set a limo on fire in D.C.. As they riot, they are burning it all down. More riot police are moving in.

The limo belongs to a man who worked hard for it. It’s his business vehicle.

At least 217 people have been arrested in D.C. Six police officers have been hurt but will be okay.

Many of these people are rioting under the umbrella organization DisruptJ20. The funding for the organization is being kept secret but what is not secret is the list of people backing it. That includes Michael Moore, other leftist celebrities, and of course George Soros.

They really hate this limo. It’s obviously not theirs to destroy.

Fire started in the middle of K Street, right in front of the WaPo HQ. pic.twitter.com/idtLIwLdTm — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) January 20, 2017

Riot police move in on anti-Trump protesters.pic.twitter.com/T2VBj9fDpb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2017

Police: rioters destroyed property “and ignited smaller isolated fires while armed with crowbars, hammers, and asps” https://t.co/CVmhJSOXuJ — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) January 20, 2017

Anti-Trump protesters have blocked the I-395.pic.twitter.com/abFZdYVEHm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2017

You’ve all been waiting for the Satanists against Trump no doubt. They have arrived in D.C.

Satanists against Trump arrive in DC.pic.twitter.com/2OKd5b0lX4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2017

Best thing you'll see today. Just trust me on this one. pic.twitter.com/p7h7araVd7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2017

More vicious behavior from leftist thugs.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more insane.

Woman considering aborting baby because Trump. pic.twitter.com/F1krllynUZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2017

The leftists are using children to block the roads.