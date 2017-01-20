“Peaceful” Protesters Set Limo on Fire, Burn It All Down!

The” peaceful” protesters, celebrating the “peaceful transition of power”, set a limo on fire in D.C.. As they riot, they are burning it all down. More riot police are moving in.
The limo belongs to a man who worked hard for it. It’s his business vehicle.
At least 217 people have been arrested in D.C. Six police officers have been hurt but will be okay.
Many of these people are rioting under the umbrella organization DisruptJ20. The funding for the organization is being kept secret but what is not secret is the list of people backing it. That includes Michael Moore, other leftist celebrities, and of course George Soros.
BREAKING: Rioters Have Set a Limousine on Fire In D.C. – @mattdpearce pic.twitter.com/W3t1IfkpYX
Rioters Have Set a Limousine on Fire In D.C.pic.twitter.com/j2bMT0835J
They really hate this limo. It’s obviously not theirs to destroy.
The limo that was vandalized earlier today is now on fire. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/C5iEnJgfzs
Fire started in the middle of K Street, right in front of the WaPo HQ. pic.twitter.com/idtLIwLdTm
Riot police move in on anti-Trump protesters.pic.twitter.com/T2VBj9fDpb
Police: rioters destroyed property “and ignited smaller isolated fires while armed with crowbars, hammers, and asps” https://t.co/CVmhJSOXuJ
Anti-Trump protesters have blocked the I-395.pic.twitter.com/abFZdYVEHm
You’ve all been waiting for the Satanists against Trump no doubt. They have arrived in D.C.
Satanists against Trump arrive in DC.pic.twitter.com/2OKd5b0lX4
This is worth checking out.
Best thing you'll see today. Just trust me on this one. pic.twitter.com/p7h7araVd7
More vicious behavior from leftist thugs.
BREAKING: Left-Wing "Anti-Capitalist" Thugs Smash Cars, Stores, ATMs At DC #Inauguration, @DCPoliceDept Does Nothing https://t.co/J46DsIAydG
And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more insane.
Woman considering aborting baby because Trump. pic.twitter.com/F1krllynUZ
The leftists are using children to block the roads.
Children block the road and stop the traffic from moving pic.twitter.com/nBUPYh2fpy
The TEA Party took to the streets to educate the masses with peaceful protests. These people are criminals and should be locked up. Perhaps that is why they voted for Criminal Hillary – birds of a feather flock together. Maybe DJT will buy this guy a new limo. Very upsetting to see people putting other people’s lives at risk over the fact that they didn’t get their way. This is what happens when kids are not taught to win or lose or who is in charge, the adults not the children. I am not a bad person because I respect my parents too much.