Pelosi Takes First Step Towards Impeaching Justice Kavanaugh

The treatment of Justice Kavanaugh has hurt Democrats but that means little to the hate mob, now led by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi announced that she will file a Freedom of Information Act request for documents related to the FBI’s supplemental probe of Justice Kavanaugh, the Washington Times reported.

She can’t impeach him until after January but she is not wasting any time.

Democrats are trying to overturn the election, the President, his rulings [thanks to Dem judges], and now the Supreme Court.

If they win in November, either the House or the Senate or both, they promise to launch more than 100 probes and lawsuits. They will not allow any progress in government to go forward.

Pelosi is requesting documents related to the FBI’s supplemental probe of Kavanaugh, which senators said showed no corroboration of the decades-old sexual misconduct allegations against him.

DEMS BACK TO THEIR OLD SELVES

They suddenly find themselves hating the FBI again. It’s nice to see them back to normal.

FBI background checks on judicial nominees have traditionally been kept confidential so that only senators, White House officials, and certain aides can view them.

In purposefully limiting the FBI investigation, it is clear the Republicans were not seeking the truth,” Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote in a statement. “They were seeking cover to do what they wanted to do anyway. To add insult to injury, they blocked the public’s access to the report.”

She wants to cherry-pick and use the results for impeachment. It doesn’t matter that there is no evidence and there is a presumption of innocence. DEMOCRATS ARE THE MOB A seventh background check, limited to one week and completed in less than a week, was conducted after last minute claims of sexual misconduct surfaced. The results reportedly did not corroborate the accusations. The mob – Democrats – have done everything possible to stop Kavanaugh with lies and personal attacks. They had unlimited help from their media. Also, their Red Army of Soros-funded drones have disrupted hearings and invaded Senate offices. Pelosi, who approved of the attacks by the leftists, accused Republicans of doing “violence.” “The conduct of the Senate Republican Majority did violence to the reputation of both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Supreme Court,” she alleged. “We must proceed in a judicious manner to set the record straight and ensure that this never happens again.” This move will win favor with her hard-left base. This will keep us all busy because they plan to impeach Trump too. Democrats should do something about their COMMUNIST/SOCIALIST problem, but they won’t because without them, they would never win a thing. This is who they are. Related