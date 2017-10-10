Pelosi’s Office Rejects Calls For Her to Step Down as “Craven”

There is an “ugly divide” in the Democratic conference and calls for Nancy Pelosi to leave are being called “craven” by her aide.

The Washington Examiner reported that a top Democratic aide warned Thursday that Rep. Linda Sanchez’s call for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and her deputies to step aside would antagonize the Congressional Hispanic and Black Caucuses.

The aide, Drew Hammill, called Sanchez’s request “particularly craven” because it comes after the 77-year-old Pelosi, of California, managed to keep the caucus entirely unified against major GOP legislation, including a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

He added there is no real threat to ousting her. Phew!

Republicans would like to keep her in her position.

The aide then belittled Sanchez.

