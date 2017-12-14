Piegate Might Be Over in the Sorry World of Mainstream Media

Recently, April Ryan, one of CNN’s and American Urban Networks’ fake news reporters, accused press secretary Sarah Sanders of not baking a pie that she photographed and tweeted out. The CNN sleuth based her story, dubbed piegate, on the fact that the background of the photo was white. After a kerfuffle in the media, Ryan said it was a joke that went awry.

Today, press secretary Sarah Sanders brought in her homemade chocolate pecan pies to share with April Ryan and others. The recipients seem to have accepted the fact that Sanders made them herself and Ryan was gracious.

At the end of November, Sanders said she’d bake pies and bring them in for the doubters.

It signals the end of piegate but we are certain the media will move on to another fake news story.