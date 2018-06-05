President Disinvites Super Bowl Champs But Then Does Something Special!

President Trump sent a message to the Philadelphia Eagles and they don’t like being one-upped. After all but nine players declared they would skip the planned White House reception honoring the Super Bowl champions, the President disinvited them. But he didn’t stop there!

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

The left were not happy since they wanted the event to be about their grandstanding. He called them out for disrespecting the anthem and the President.

HE TURNED AROUND AND DID SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR THE FANS

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

He invited the fans.

“The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” the president continued, announcing an even better plan.

“These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony—one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America,” he added.

“Sorry!” the president tweeted, noting that to patriotic Americans, remaining in the locker room is the equivalent of kneeling on the field during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The team released a statement afterwards without mentioning the President.

“It has been incredibly thrilling to celebrate our first Super Bowl Championship. Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration. We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season,” the statement read, according to NBC Sports.

Torrey Smith called the President a liar and said many weren’t going because they don’t like the President. Somehow that petty reason is supposed to be a much better reason. It’s an insult to the President’s supporters.

Actually only one Eagle knelt during a pre-season game but some stay in the locker room, one report said.

NASTY DEMOCRAT GOES LOW

Philadelphia Democrat Mayor Jim Kenney got very nasty and lowbrow after the president disinvited the Super Bowl champions. He rudely blasted Trump as a “fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size.”

“They represent the diversity of our nation–a nation in which we are free to express our opinions,” he continued. “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend. City Hall is always open for a celebration.”

They are free to hate America and the President is free to disinvite them because of it.

The Democratic mayor declared he was “proud of the Eagles’ activism off the field ” and blasted the president as “not a true patriot.”

He’s not the patriot?

A number of Democrats have fully politicized it and, since they don’t respect the flag in general, they invited them to Capitol Hill for a tour.

I’m proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol? https://t.co/niWR7zkSYx — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 4, 2018